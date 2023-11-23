46º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

‘Its got no class’: Coach Pop tells Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard

Spurs fans responded by booing Coach Popovich, then Kawhi for rest of game

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: Spurs, Sports, NBA, Basketball, Kawhi Leonard, Gregg Popovich

SAN ANTONIO – With three minutes left in the first half, San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich was fed up.

The fans at the Frost Bank Center were booing former Spur Kawhi Leonard, every time he touched the ball.

Coach Pop took the public address announcer’s microphone and told the fans, “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Its got no class, it’s not who we are. Knock off the booing!”

The Spurs fans responded by booing Coach Popovich and booing louder every time Kawhi touched the ball the rest of the game.

Kawhi would go on to score a game-high 26 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Spurs 109-102, handing the Spurs their 10th straight loss.

When asked why he decided to grab the microphone and make that statement Popvich said:

“Well I think anybody that knows anything about sports, you don’t poke the bear.”

When asked to elaborate, he said:

“I just told you why I did it...I spoke English. I just told you anybody that knows anything about sports knows you don’t poke the bear, that’s my answer.”

Jeremy Sochan came into the press conference room after Coach Pop and defended him, by saying:

“I think it’s the right thing to do. Again you know you don’t know what’s going on in Kawhi’s head, you know he’s done so much for this organization. There’s no need to disrespect him like that and I guess you know it’s part of the game, but at the same time he’s a human too, so at the end of the day, I respect what Coach Pop did.”

The Spurs will head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, looking to snap their 10-game losing streak.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram