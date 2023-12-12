Spurs center Charles Bassey out for remainder of regular season

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey will miss the remainder of the season after he was injured over the weekend.
Bassey suffered the injury during a G-League game between the Austin Spurs and Texas Legends.
He underwent an MRI in San Antonio Monday that revealed a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, a news release said.
#Spurs Center/Power Forward Charles Bassey will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL. @ksatnews #KSATSports #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/dEa89DaWvY— KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) December 12, 2023