Spurs center Charles Bassey out for remainder of regular season

Bassey suffered torn left anterior cruciate ligament

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

San Antonio Spurs' Charles Bassey (28) tangles with Memphis Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey will miss the remainder of the season after he was injured over the weekend.

Bassey suffered the injury during a G-League game between the Austin Spurs and Texas Legends.

He underwent an MRI in San Antonio Monday that revealed a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, a news release said.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

