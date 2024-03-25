NFL owners unanimously approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle

Rich McKay, left, Atlanta Falcons CEO and Competition Committee Chairman, looks on as Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Communications, addresses reporters about rules changes at the NFL owners meetings, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle.

NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.

A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.

The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule.

