Clippers sign coach Tyronn Lue to new deal reportedly worth $14 million annually

FILE -Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyron Lue shouts instructions to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Phoenix.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Clippers have signed coach Tyronn Lue to a long-term contract after winning a division title in his fourth season.

Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank didn't disclose details in announcing the new deal on Wednesday. ESPN reported that the new contract was worth about $14 million annually through the 2028-29 season, citing unnamed sources.

“T Lue is everything we want in a head coach. He’s a brilliant tactician and a natural leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with those around him, both players and staff,” Frank said in a statement. “Four years ago, we felt privileged to hire T Lue, and we feel just as fortunate today. There’s no one we’d rather coach our team. T Lue is a pillar of the organization and will be for a very long time.”

Lue has posted a record of 184-134 in four seasons, including three postseason trips and the franchise's first trip to the Western Conference finals in 2021. The Clippers went 51-31 last season and won the Pacific Division title for the third time in franchise history.

Lue coached Cleveland to the 2016 NBA title with LeBron James, who left for the Lakers in free agency two years later. Lue was gone after an 0-6 start following James’ departure from the Cavaliers. He had waved off talk that he might be a candidate for the job coaching James with the Los Angeles Lakers after Dallas ended the Clippers' season in the first round.

“I didn’t come in to bounce around, go all over the place,” Lue said at the time. “They’ve all been great to me. Just having a great relationship with the owner, with the front office. It’s great. I would love to be here long-term.”

Lue was an assistant on Doc Rivers’ staff with the Clippers before taking over when Rivers and the club mutually parted ways following the 2019-20 season. Rivers ended up in Philadelphia.

"This is where I want to be. I’ve loved coaching this team for the past four years and I’m excited to head into a new era at Intuit Dome,” Lue. said

Lue was an 11-year NBA veteran as a player, winning championships in 2000 and 2001 with the Lakers.

