Sports

San Antonio Missions host ‘Victor Night’ during doubleheader

Missions fans with the name Victor or Victoria and furry pets got a special prize

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: San Antonio Missions, Baseball, MiLB, Sports

After French rookie Victor Wembanyama won the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award, the San Antonio Missions honored his achievement by holding a “Victor Night” during their doubleheader.

Any fan who attended the games with the names Victor or Victoria or anyone who brought their French bulldog or poodle was given a free outfield reserve ticket and an order of french fries.

Fans were also able to win Victor Wembanyama-related memorabilia with a raffle in between innings. Among the items in the raffle were a signed basketball, Wembanyama basketball cards, jerseys and a poster that included a piece of a basketball Wembanyama used during his rookie season.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

