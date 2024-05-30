San Antonio Missions host ‘Victor Night’ during doubleheader

After French rookie Victor Wembanyama won the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award, the San Antonio Missions honored his achievement by holding a “Victor Night” during their doubleheader.

Any fan who attended the games with the names Victor or Victoria or anyone who brought their French bulldog or poodle was given a free outfield reserve ticket and an order of french fries.

Fans were also able to win Victor Wembanyama-related memorabilia with a raffle in between innings. Among the items in the raffle were a signed basketball, Wembanyama basketball cards, jerseys and a poster that included a piece of a basketball Wembanyama used during his rookie season.