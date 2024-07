Gapko sends the Netherlands into Euro 2024 semifinal against England after beating Turkey

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, centre, celebrates after scoring a goal, that was later considered as an own goal by Turkey's Mert Muldur, during a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

BERLIN – Cody Gakpo scored again to send the Netherlands to the semifinals of the European Championship after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Turkey on Saturday.

Gakpo scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the 76th minute, six after Stefan De Vrij canceled Samet Akaydin’s first-half header for Turkey in the last of the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands will face England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday. Spain faces France in the first on Tuesday.

Turkey was without defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for two matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with an ultra-nationalist group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was at the game after he changed his plans because of the diplomatic row with Germany over Demiral's gesture.

