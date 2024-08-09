2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 10: Steph Curry leads US men in gold medal game against Wemby and France

United States' Kevin Durant (7), LeBron James (6) and Steph Curry (4) celebrate after beating Serbia during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The United States men's basketball team is seeking a thrilling finish to its Paris Olympics run when it plays France in a gold-medal showdown. Numerous other sports are wrapping up with the 2024 Olympics nearing its end.

See the full schedule of events and read more on what to watch below:

U.S. men's basketball seeks thrilling Paris finish

The men's basketball tournament ends with the U.S. taking on host France in a showdown at Bercy Arena.

The U.S. men rallied to beat Serbia 95-91 in a compelling semifinal. Stephen Curry had 36 points.

Now Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James will lead the team as it seeks a fifth consecutive gold medal and 17th overall.

The French, led by phenom Victor Wembanyama, are seeking their first gold after settling for silver at the 1948, 2000 and 2020 Olympics, losing the final to the Americans in each of those tournaments. France held off World Cup champion Germany 73-69 to advance to Saturday's final.

The game, a rematch of the final in Tokyo three years ago, is set to start at 9:30 p.m. CEST/3:30 p.m. EDT. The bronze-medal game between Germany and Serbia will take place at 11 a.m. CEST/5 a.m. EDT.

Many track and field events wrap up

Olympic track and field wraps up most of its competitions, with gold medals to be won in nine events.

The day gets started with the men's marathon final at 8 a.m. CEST/2 a.m. EDT at Invalides. Then the evening session at the Stade de France gets underway with the men's high jump at 7:05 p.m. CEST/1:05 p.m. EDT, followed by the men's 800, women's 100-meter hurdles, men's 5,000 and women's 1,500.

Sixteen-year-old American sprinter Quincy Wilson will look to redeem himself after a poor outing in the first round of the 4x400-meter relay. He became the youngest American male to compete in track at the Olympics but left the U.S. needing to make up significant ground after his opening lap.

The Americans needed a rally from Christopher Bailey on the final lap to qualify for the final in third place. The 4x400 relay gold-medal race starts at 9 p.m. CEST/3 p.m. EDT.

The women's 4x400 follows at 9:14 p.m. CEST/3:14 p.m. EDT. The U.S. team of Quanera Hayes, Shamier Little, Aaliyah Butler and Kaylyn Brown won their heat by more than 3 seconds over Britain, but both groups finished with season-best times to advance.

Lin Yu-ting fights for gold

Lin Yu-ting fights Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the gold-medal bout in the women’s featherweight division.

Lin has won three consecutive bouts while dealing with widespread scrutiny regarding misconceptions about her gender at the Paris Olympics.

Lin and fellow boxer Imane Khelif have excelled despite the massive distractions stemming from the banned International Boxing Association’s decision last year to disqualify both fighters from the world championships for allegedly failing eligibility tests for women's competition.

Both fighters have received ample support and cheers at their bouts.

Lin is a two-time Olympian who did not medal in Tokyo in 2021. She has made little public comment about those attempting to involve her in the controversy, but she has spoken of her goal to win a gold medal.

Her bout is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CEST/3:30 p.m. EDT.

USWNT looking for Paris gold

The U.S. will face Brazil in the gold-medal match of the women's soccer tournament. The Americans are seeking a fifth Olympic gold medal.

Brazil great Marta can end her international career with a gold medal after being suspended for the quarterfinals and semifinals. The 38-year-old Marta has said her sixth Olympics will be her last major tournament with the national team.

The match starts 5 p.m. CEST/11 a.m. EDT at Parc des Princes.

Beach Volleyball

The men's bronze-medal match starts at 9 p.m. CEST/3 p.m. EDT at Eiffel Tower Stadium, followed by the men's gold-medal match at 10:30 p.m. CEST/4:30 p.m. EDT.

Breaking

The b-boys bronze-medal battle is scheduled for 9:19 p.m. CEST/3:19 p.m. EDT at La Concorde, followed by the b-boys gold-medal battle at 9:29 p.m. CEST/3:29 p.m. EDT.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games