Rookie Michael Penix Jr. has good start for Falcons in 20-13 loss to Dolphins in preseason opener

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) aims a pass during the first half of a pre season NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Atlanta rookie Michael Penix Jr. completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards in the Falcons’ 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Penix, the former Washington star drafted eighth overall, started and played the first five drives. He connected with receiver Chris Blair on a 41-yard pass down the sideline midway through the first quarter for his longest completion.

“It was fun to be able to be out there competing with my brothers,” Penix said. “Playing the game since I was 5 years old. No nerves. No jitters. I was just ready to go.”

Penix directed two drives that ended in scores — Younghoe Koo’s 39-yard field goal and Carlos Washington’s 1-yard touchdown run. Taylor Heinicke replaced Penix with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter.

“There are some things I definitely want to get better,” Penix said. “I felt I executed the offense the best that I could. Just trying to get points on the board whenever I’m out there.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill were among the veterans who weren’t in uniform for Miami. Tagovailoa signed a four-year extension, and Hill had his contract restructured during training camp.

“We had some defensive players play out of position because of some depth issues,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “So it was good to see our guys get a win in front of the home fans.”

In addition to Penix’s first game, it was also the coaching debut for the Falcons' Raheem Morris.

“We got a chance look at these guys go out and make some plays,” Morris said. “I saw many positive things.”

Jason Sanders kicked field goals of 58 and 47 yards for the Dolphins, who took the lead for good with 14 straight points in the second quarter. Miami rookie running back Jaylen Wright had 10 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Skylar Thompson’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. tied it at 10. Wright then ran it in from 6 yards after linebacker Isaiah Mack recovered Heinicke’s fumbled snap.

Instead of keeping the ball as a memento for his first NFL score, Wright threw it into the stands.

“It was excitement. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Wright said.

Sanders and Koo converted field goals in the third quarter before Atlanta twice turned it over on downs inside the Miami 10 in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons initially plan to utilize Penix as an understudy to veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year deal in the offseason.

“I felt really good about Michael,” Morris said. “It was fun to see him go out there and execute some of the pass plays. Lead the offense, getting them in and out of the huddle. A pretty good night for him.”

It is unclear whether Cousins will take snaps during the preseason as he recovers from an Achilles injury that sidelined him the final nine games last season. Cousins has participated in Atlanta’s training camp, including the two joint practices with Miami at the Dolphins’ facility this week.

While Penix played, edge rusher Chop Robinson, the Dolphins’ first-round pick, was not in uniform.

INJURIES

Falcons: Safety DeMarcco Hellams was carted off the field because of a left leg injury early in the first quarter. ... Linebacker Bralen Trice injured his left leg.

Dolphins: Offensive tackle Kion Smith needed attention from training staff as he favored his left knee but walked off the field. ... Linebacker Grayson Murphy didn’t return after an apparent right leg injury.

UP NEXT

Falcons: At Baltimore on Aug. 17.

Dolphins: Host Washington on Aug. 17.

