49ers wide receiver Pearsall shot during attempted robbery in San Francisco, mayor says

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot Saturday during an attempted robbery, the city's mayor said.

Mayor London Breed said in a post on the social platform X that Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery in Union Square, which is located in central San Francisco. Breed did not immediately provide details about his condition.

“My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time,” Breed said.

San Francisco police did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment. A message was also left for a spokesperson for the team.

Pearsall was the team's first-round draft pick this year. The 23-year-old is originally from Phoenix and played at the University of Florida.