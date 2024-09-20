93º
KSAT’s Larry Ramirez goes 1-on-1 with Spurs power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili

Mamukelashvili averaged 11.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in seven April games to end the 2023-24 season

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili has had a busy summer.

He suited up for the Georgian national team in pre-Olympic qualifiers, bought his older brother a car on his birthday and signed a one-year deal to remain with the Spurs.

Mamukelashvili said San Antonio is where he wanted to be.

Mamukelashvili finished the final two weeks of last season on fire, averaging 11.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in seven games played in April. The Seton Hall University alum saw extended playing time due to injuries, and he delivered.

If that weren’t enough incentive to return, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called Mamukelashvili his favorite player.

KSAT 12 Sports Director Larry Ramirez sat down with Mamukelashvili to discuss basketball, his brother, his bond with Victor Wembanyama, trick shots and more.

