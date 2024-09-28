Marcel Reed throws for 2 touchdowns and runs for another in No. 24 Aggies' 21-17 win over Arkansas

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner, left, and defensive lineman Nic Scourton react after a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Marcel Reed threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and No. 24 Texas A&M beat Arkansas 21-17 on Saturday in their final scheduled neutral-site meeting at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Reed's passing TDs were 58 yards to Noah Thomas in the first quarter and a go-ahead 5-yarder to Tre Watson with nine minutes remaining as the Aggies beat the Razorbacks for the 12th time in 13 meetings since joining them in the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Nine of those victories for Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) came at AT&T Stadium against the alma mater of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The series, which started with a 15-year contract the year Jones' retractable roof venue opened in 2009, is set to move to campus sites full-time.

Seven of Texas A&M's 10 victories in the series since 2014 have been one-score games, with three going to overtime.

“Arkansas, Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium, how else would you expect it to go?” Aggies coach Mike Elko said. “All the way down to the stretch, and you needed to make plays in the fourth quarter to win it.”

Arkansas (3-2, 1-1) scored three plays into the game when Taylen Green threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa, and Ja’Quinden Jackson's 8-yard run for the Razorbacks' only other touchdown put them up 14-7.

The Aggies' Le'Veon Moss ran 12 times for 110 yards, with 46 coming on three straight carries on the winning touchdown drive.

Devin Bale's punt for Arkansas pinned Texas A&M at its 1 with 5:34 left and the Razorbacks trailing by four points. Reed threw 10 yards to Jabre Barber and Moss ran for another 30 to give the Aggies some breathing room before a punt backed up the Razorbacks to their own 10.

They converted a fourth-and-1 and moved to their 34 before Nic Scourton hit Green from behind and forced a fumble that was recovered by A&M's Jaydon Hill with 1:30 left. The Aggies then ran out the clock.

Arkansas' Jackson was limited to 37 yards on 10 carries after coming in leading the SEC at 118 yards rushing per game. He did score a TD, putting him at nine for the season.

Green had 279 yards passing but just 12 rushing on 12 carries as the Aggies finished with two sacks and nine tackles for loss.

“I thought their defense was extremely physical,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “We knew it going in. We thought that was the best part of their football team, and they certainly showed it.”

Reed, who is 3-0 as the starter since Connor Weigman sprained his throwing shoulder, finished 11 of 22 for 163 yards and no turnovers. Weigman was in uniform.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks set up their second TD with Bale's 25-yard run on a fake punt. But they might have tried the trickery with him one time too many. Bale was the holder on a fake field goal and was dropped for a 5-yard loss, leaving the score tied at 14 in the third quarter.

Texas A&M: Since losing to No. 16 Notre Dame in the opener at home, the Aggies are building momentum in the first season under Elko. Both of the SEC victories have been away from College Station, starting with a win at Florida two weeks ago.

Arkansas: hosts No. 5 Tennessee next Saturday.

Texas A&M: hosts No. 11 Missouri next Saturday.

