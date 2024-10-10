Watch the Red River Rivalry between No. 1 Texas, No. 18 Oklahoma on KSAT

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Arch Manning, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

It’s time for the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma; this time, the Longhorns are at the top.

No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will go head-to-head in their annual game in Dallas. They will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on KSAT.

The Longhorns are coming off a bye week, and it appears that quarterback Quinn Ewers will take the field after recovering from an abdominal injury.

Ewers missed the previous two games after leaving with a strained abdomen in the first half of a victory over UTSA. Arch Manning started in his place and led Texas (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) to wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State.

Texas returned to No. 1 this week after dropping to No. 2 following the win over Mississippi State — and after Vanderbilt upset then-No. 1 Alabama.

On the other hand, the Sooners are expected to start a true freshman quarterback (Michael Hawkins) against Texas for the first time.

A matchup of top-five teams and a possible College Football Playoff knockout game are also the main events of Week 7 of college football.

