Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Watch the Red River Rivalry between No. 1 Texas, No. 18 Oklahoma on KSAT

Game starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Associated Press

KSAT WEB TEAM

Tags: Sports, Quinn Ewers, College Football, Red River Rivalry, Texas, Longhorns, Sooners
Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Arch Manning, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It’s time for the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma; this time, the Longhorns are at the top.

No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will go head-to-head in their annual game in Dallas. They will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on KSAT.

The Longhorns are coming off a bye week, and it appears that quarterback Quinn Ewers will take the field after recovering from an abdominal injury.

Ewers missed the previous two games after leaving with a strained abdomen in the first half of a victory over UTSA. Arch Manning started in his place and led Texas (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) to wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State.

Texas returned to No. 1 this week after dropping to No. 2 following the win over Mississippi State — and after Vanderbilt upset then-No. 1 Alabama.

On the other hand, the Sooners are expected to start a true freshman quarterback (Michael Hawkins) against Texas for the first time.

A matchup of top-five teams and a possible College Football Playoff knockout game are also the main events of Week 7 of college football.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos