Watch the Red River Rivalry between No. 1 Texas, No. 18 Oklahoma on KSAT

It’s time for the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma; this time, the Longhorns are at the top.
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will go head-to-head in their annual game in Dallas. They will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on KSAT.
The Longhorns are coming off a bye week, and it appears that quarterback Quinn Ewers will take the field after recovering from an abdominal injury.
Ewers missed the previous two games after leaving with a strained abdomen in the first half of a victory over UTSA. Arch Manning started in his place and led Texas (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) to wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State.
Texas returned to No. 1 this week after dropping to No. 2 following the win over Mississippi State — and after Vanderbilt upset then-No. 1 Alabama.
On the other hand, the Sooners are expected to start a true freshman quarterback (Michael Hawkins) against Texas for the first time.
A matchup of top-five teams and a possible College Football Playoff knockout game are also the main events of Week 7 of college football.