Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Spurs wrap up preseason with loss to Houston Rockets

San Antonio finished its exhibition schedule at 2-3

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Spurs, San Antonio, NBA
San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The San Antonio Spurs dropped their preseason finale to the Houston Rockets, 129-107, on Thursday night.

Rockets guard Jalen Green led all scorers in the gym with 30 points. Seven of his eight made field goals were 3-pointers.

Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, San Antonio rested forward Victor Wembanyama, point guard Chris Paul and forward Keldon Johnson in its final preseason game.

Forward Harrison Barnes was among a few projected regulars to play on Thursday. Barnes scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.

Zach Collins added 10 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Rookie Stephon Castle finished with a team-high 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.

San Antonio will tip off its regular season against the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday night in Dallas.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos