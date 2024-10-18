Spurs wrap up preseason with loss to Houston Rockets

HOUSTON – The San Antonio Spurs dropped their preseason finale to the Houston Rockets, 129-107, on Thursday night.
Rockets guard Jalen Green led all scorers in the gym with 30 points. Seven of his eight made field goals were 3-pointers.
Recommended Videos
Meanwhile, San Antonio rested forward Victor Wembanyama, point guard Chris Paul and forward Keldon Johnson in its final preseason game.
Forward Harrison Barnes was among a few projected regulars to play on Thursday. Barnes scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting and grabbed four rebounds.
Zach Collins added 10 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.
Rookie Stephon Castle finished with a team-high 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.
San Antonio will tip off its regular season against the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday night in Dallas.