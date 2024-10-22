Murray runs for a TD, leads Cardinals to game-winning FG and 17-15 win over Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Glendale Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Arizona's Kyler Murray rolled out to his left before turning on the jets, beating a Chargers defender to the sideline and then coasting for a spectacular 44-yard touchdown, casually holding the ball with one hand like it was a backyard game.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon admitted that's not the way his players are taught to protect the ball.

Then again, Gannon didn't teach Murray how to run like that, either.

“Until he fumbles, I'll let him ride,” Gannon said with a wry grin. “That was a pretty spectacular play.”

Murray ran for the game-changing touchdown early in the fourth quarter and then led the Cardinals on a drive that set up Chad Ryland's 32-yard field goal as time expired, and Arizona rallied for a 17-15 win over Los Angeles on Monday night.

Cameron Dicker kicked his fifth field goal of the night — this one from 40 yards — to give the Chargers a 15-14 lead with 1:54 left. But the Cardinals (3-4) quickly moved into field goal range, aided by an unnecessary roughness call on Cam Hart that cost Los Angeles (3-3) 15 yards.

Arizona followed that with a bruising 33-yard catch and run by James Conner, who finished with 101 yards on the ground and 51 yards receiving. Conner's big gain eventually set up Ryland's short field goal and a Cardinals celebration. Conner delivered a sterling speech to the team on Sunday night and backed up those words on Monday.

“That's just the way the season's been going,” Conner said. “As a captain on this team, that's the job description. Just tried to rally the troops.”

It was a frustrating night for the Chargers' offense, which gained 395 yards but couldn't find the end zone. Justin Herbert completed 27 of 39 passes for 349 yards. It was coach Jim Harbaugh's first loss on Monday night, dropping him to 6-1 for his career.

Dicker booted field goals of 59, 50, 28, 47 and 40 yards, the first of which tied a franchise record for distance.

The Chargers came into the game with one of the NFL's top defenses and had another good night, but the offense usually couldn't execute when it mattered most. Los Angeles has gone 16 consecutive offensive drives without a touchdown.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, but we've got to score points in the red zone,” Herbert said. “That's the biggest takeaway from tonight's game. We've got an amazing kicker, but we've got to do a better job for our defense and special teams. We've got to score points.”

Murray ran for his spectacular touchdown early in the fourth quarter for the 14-9 lead. It was Murray's second long touchdown run in three weeks after he scored on a 50-yard sprint against San Francisco.

“It's a good feeling, just putting the ball in the end zone,” Murray said. “Wish we could have done that more tonight, but a win's a win.”

It was also Murray's 20th career game with a touchdown pass and run.

Murray completed 14 of 26 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Dicker's 28-yarder late in the third quarter gave the Chargers a 9-7 lead. Los Angeles gained possession after stopping Cardinals backup quarterback Clayton Tune on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. The Cardinals sometimes use Tune in short-yardage situation because he's bigger than Murray.

Arizona scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Murray to Greg Dortch in the second quarter to take a 7-6 into halftime. It was Dortch’s first touchdown catch of the season.

Dicker made two field goals in the first half for the Chargers, including the 59-yarder. That was the longest kick of Dicker's career after he previously made two from 55 yards.

Los Angeles fumbled away a pair of great opportunities early in the first quarter.

On Arizona's opening drive, Murray had a pass deflected by Khalil Mack and intercepted by Teair Tait. The 304-pound defensive lineman started running downfield, but was stripped from behind by Conner before Arizona's Michael Wilson grabbed the fumble.

Then, on the Chargers' first drive, Herbert hit Jalen Reagor for a 42-yard gain, but Arizona's Starling Thomas stripped Reagor and the ball bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

“It was a game of a lot of near misses and close calls,” Harbaugh said. “Both teams played well. Came down to a lot of details, not just one play.”

Injuries

Chargers: OLB Joey Bosa (hip) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) were inactive.

Cardinals: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) left in the first half. LB Dennis Gardeck (knee) left in the third quarter.

Up next

Chargers: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

Cardinals: At Miami on Sunday.

