Mavs star Luka Doncic has a right wrist sprain and will be re-evaluated in a week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy III (25) defends in the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS – Luka Doncic has a right wrist sprain that will sideline the Dallas Mavericks star on a three-game road trip starting Friday night in Denver.

The Mavericks said Thursday their five-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in a week. The defending Western Conference champions also visit Miami and Atlanta on the trip, and the timeline for Doncic suggests he will miss a home game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday as well.

Doncic said he started feeling discomfort in the wrist in the first quarter of a 132-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The five-time All-Star had missed the previous game against Oklahoma City with a right knee contusion. That was the first game Doncic missed this season.

Doncic is tied for eighth in the NBA in scoring at 28.1 points per game as part of a star-studded backcourt that includes Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. Irving is averaging 24.3 points per game.

