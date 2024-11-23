Skip to main content
Argentina's Racing wins its first Copa Sudamericana championship by beating Brazil's Cruzeiro 3-1

Associated Press

ASUNCION – Gaston Martirena and Adrian Martinez scored first-half goals as Argentina's Racing won its first Copa Sudamericana championship by beating Brazil's Cruzeiro 3-1 in the final on Saturday.

Martirena opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Martinez added a goal five minutes later to give “La Academia” its first international title since 1988 when it won the Supercopa Sudamericana.

“Maravilla” Martinez scored 10 goals in 13 matches and finished as the top scorer in the competition.

Roger Martinez sealed the victory with a goal in the 90th.

Kaio Jorge scored in the 52nd for Cruzeiro.

