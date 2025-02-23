Alex Bregman hits a 2-run homer in his spring debut with the Boston Red Sox

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Bregman speaks at a news conference after he signed a three year contract with the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
The 30-year-old slugger hit .260 with 26 homers last season and won his first Gold Glove at third base. His defensive position is in question with the Red Sox, but he was at the hot corner against the Blue Jays.