An unidentified team has proposed banning the tush push used so successfully by the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

INDIANAPOLIS – One NFL team is proposing an end to the tush push play the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully at the goal line and in short-yardage situations, including during their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

According to NFL Network and the Washington Post, league executive Troy Vincent said Monday that a team submitted a proposal to ban the play, a modified quarterback sneak where two teammates behind Jalen Hurts push him forward to help him try to gain the yardage necessary for a first down or touchdown. Vincent didn't identify the team.

Recommended Videos

NFL owners could vote on the proposal when they meet next month in Florida.

The tush push has become synonymous with the Eagles. Perhaps no example summed up how much the play can be a challenge for Eagles opponents quite like when Philadelphia used it against Washington in the NFC championship game. The Commanders jumped offside four times in a sequence of five plays while trying to stop the tush push — earning them a warning from the referee that he could award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders did it again.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL