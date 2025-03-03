Bengals place franchise tag on receiver Tee Higgins for 2nd time

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins lines up against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second time, as the team hopes to work out a long-term deal with the star wide receiver.

If the Bengals can’t reach a contract with the 26-year-old Higgins before July 15, his salary for the 2025 season would be $26.2 million.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin reiterated last week at the NFL scouting combine that one of his top priorities is to get a deal done with Higgins.

“You can pull up three years ago, talking about doing a long-term deal with Tee and here we are today, still talking about doing a long-term deal,” Tobin said. ”Whenever I’m in charge of a football team, I want Tee Higgins and so I’m going to do what I can to get Tee Higgins."

Higgins posted a one-word reaction on social media after getting the news Monday afternoon — “tag.”

Higgins would have been one of the top players to hit free agency. Instead, he is the second player to receive a franchise tag, joining Kansas City guard Trey Smith. Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST to tag players.

Higgins was tied for sixth in the league this past season with 10 touchdown catches. He also had 73 receptions for 911 yards and averaged 12.5 yards per catch.

HIs best game last season was on Dec. 28 against Denver, when he had 11 receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns, including a 3-yard score in overtime that kept the Bengals alive for another week in the postseason chase. Cincinnati won its final five games to finish 9-8, but missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Higgins was a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2020, the same season Joe Burrow was the top overall pick. Higgins has at least 900 receiving yards in four of his five seasons, and had more than 1,000 yards in 2021 and '22.

Higgins is one of three vital players the Bengals are looking to reach extensions with during the offseason. Cincinnati is looking to make All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Chase led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) this season, becoming just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to achieve the receiving triple crown.

All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is also in the final year of his contract after leading the league with 17 1/2 sacks last season.

“We have a lot of really good football players, fantastic football players. And we’re fortunate to be in a position where we can fit them all in. We’ve managed our cap well,” Tobin said. “We want a high payroll and low dead money, so the people that are in Cincinnati playing for us can get all the money.

"We want to re-sign these guys, reward them for their ability level and add to the football team. It’s a tall task, but we think we’re up to it.”

