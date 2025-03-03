Durant: Suns 'embarrassed ourselves' in humiliating 116-98 home loss to the Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant drives on Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX – A brutal season for the Phoenix Suns hit a low Sunday night with a humiliating 116-98 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We didn't play up to our standards at all,” All-Star forward Kevin Durant said. “We embarrassed the fans and we embarrassed ourselves the way we played. I want us to be better.”

Recommended Videos

There's not much evidence that's going to happen.

Phoenix lost for the 11th time in 14 games and fell to 28-33 for the season. The team is four games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament and will need a minor miracle over the last 21 games of the season just to have a chance at the postseason.

It's far from the situation that the Suns expected back in October. They started the year with championship aspirations with a highly-paid and accomplished roster that includes Durant, four-time All-Star Devin Booker and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.

But after an encouraging 8-1 start to the season, the Suns have a 20-31 record since Nov. 13. Injuries haven't helped, but the Suns were at full strength Sunday night and still got routed in their own building.

“We've got to go on a run, but it's got to start,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “There's no doubt that the standings, the circumstances that we're in, there's an awareness and we've got to do something to change it.”

Phoenix actually led 51-49 at halftime Sunday, but Minnesota rallied for an 83-72 lead heading into the fourth.

That’s when things really went south for the Suns, who didn't appear to be giving much effort in the final minutes. They had nine turnovers in the fourth quarter including several that led directly to easy Minnesota baskets. Beal was called for a Flagrant 1 foul when he pushed Anthony Edwards on a dunk attempt.

Scattered boos were heard from the home crowd in the final minutes.

The Timberwolves — led by Edwards' 44 points — were the far superior team. Julius Randle returned after missing more than a month with a groin injury and had 20 points. Donte DiVincenzo torched the Suns for eight 3-pointers and the Phoenix defense appeared to have little interest in guarding him at times.

Minnesota was the team that swept the Suns out of the playoffs last season in the first round. The Timberwolves have won all three regular season meetings this year.

“When adversity hits, we start floating a little as a team,” Durant said. “That’s tough to deal with it.”

Phoenix tied a season high with 22 turnovers and gave up a season-high 40 points off those turnovers. Durant, Booker and Beal combined for 14 of the turnovers.

“That's why we lost,” Durant said. “Forty points off turnovers, tough to overcome that. They didn't overpower us on the glass, we just gave them the ball.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA