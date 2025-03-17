Scholar Athlete of the Week: Olivia Arnatt, MacArthur High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Olivia Arnatt of MacArthur High School.

Olivia is a four-year member of the varsity soccer team. She was named First-Team All-District two years in a row and Academic All-District as a junior. She’s the vice president of Mu Alpha Theta and a member of the MacTEACH club and the National Honor Society. Olivia maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked 28th in her class. Olivia is committed to playing soccer for Texas Lutheran University, plans to major in biology and become an environmental scientist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory from these four years was our playoff game against Medina Valley my sophomore year. It was just really fun, pregame and getting ready for it with all my friends and teammates. It was really exciting.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Prioritize. You’ll have to drop a few things to make sure to get your grades up and stay active in sports.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to go to Texas Lutheran University to play soccer and major in biology to become an environmental scientist. I want to become an environmental scientist so that I can help the world and make sure everyone gets to see the beauty of it. I didn’t think I was going to college to play soccer but my coach has helped me get there and I just love soccer.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I just want to thank my parents for driving me out to practices and games and paying the money for club, they sacrificed a lot for it.”

