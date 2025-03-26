Newly signed Russell Wilson says he expects to be the Giants' starting QB this upcoming season

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) calls out at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Russell Wilson joined the New York Giants with every intention of being under center when the regular season begins.

The 36-year-old quarterback signed his one-year contract with the Giants on Wednesday, a day after agreeing to terms on the deal with what is his third team in as many years and fourth in five years.

A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it's worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce financial terms.

During an introductory Zoom call with reporters, Wilson said he expects to be the Giants' starting quarterback and looks forward to being able to lead the team. He added he thinks the Giants are looking for a leader “in every way.”

Wilson joins a quarterback room that includes veteran Jameis Winston, who signed a two-year contract last week, and Tommy DeVito, an exclusive rights free agent who was re-signed on March 8. New York also has the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft next month and could still target a quarterback.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, helped lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs last year and threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 96.5 passer rating. But the Steelers lost five in a row at the end of the season after starting 6-1 with him.

He spent two disappointing seasons in Denver following 10 years in Seattle, which he helped win a Super Bowl in February 2014 at MetLife Stadium — Wilson's new home stadium.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

