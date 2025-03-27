Women’s History Month: SA Sports HOFer Andrea Williams shares secret to her success

SAN ANTONIO – In March, KSAT 12 Sports has put a spotlight on a handful of women who have helped shape and grow girl’s and women’s sports in San Antonio.

Just like Christina Camacho, Karen Aston and Lori Wilson — the story of sports in the Alamo City can’t be told without Andrea Williams.

Williams is the perfect example of what it means to represent San Antonio.

The San Antonio Sports Hall of Famer (Class of 2024) was brought to Military City USA by her father, retired Air Force Col. Henry J. Williams and former base commander at Lackland Air Force Base.

Like most military families, Williams moved all around the country. However, she was able to find a home in San Antonio, where Williams graduated from Churchill High School as a two-sport athlete.

Williams went on to attend Texas A&M University, where she was a rare two-sport athlete in basketball and volleyball.

Upon graduation from Texas A&M, Williams earned a master’s degree in sport administration from Ohio University and went on to serve as associate commissioner in the Big Ten Conference.

She later served as commissioner for the Big Sky Conference, where she became the first African American woman to assume the role in Division I NCAA.

Williams later had stints as chief operating officer for the College Football Playoff and chief experience officer for the Utah Jazz. Years later, she found herself back in Illinois working as the director of athletics at the University of Illinois Chicago.

In the Women’s History Month conversation with Williams, KSAT Sports dove into all of the pivotal moments of her career and what helped her to become the success story that she is today.

Click the video player above for the full interview with Williams.

