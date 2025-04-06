Skip to main content
4 San Antonio high school teams celebrate Final Four with pregame festivities, flag presentations

Brennan, Boerne, Antonian, and Judson high schools each held flags representing one of the Final Four teams

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

As the 2025 Men’s Final Four takes place, four San Antonio high school basketball teams participated in the pregame festivities. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2025 Men’s Final Four takes place, four San Antonio high school basketball teams participated in the pregame festivities.

The four teams held their respective flags during the national anthem: Boerne girls’ basketball carried the Auburn flag, Brennan boys’ basketball held the Houston flag, Antonian boys’ team displayed the Duke flag, and Judson girls’ basketball showcased the Florida flag.

A special moment for Brennan’s Kingston Flemings, who signed with the Houston Cougars this past year, was getting to hold the team flag for his future school.

Antonian head coach Rudy Bernal shared his excitement for the honor before the ceremony while wearing his state championship rings from 2019 and 2021.

After the national anthem, each of the four teams exited the court and enjoyed the festivities of the Final Four.

More Final Four coverage on KSAT:

