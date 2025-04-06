4 San Antonio high school teams celebrate Final Four with pregame festivities, flag presentations

As the 2025 Men’s Final Four takes place, four San Antonio high school basketball teams participated in the pregame festivities.

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2025 Men’s Final Four takes place, four San Antonio high school basketball teams participated in the pregame festivities.

The four teams held their respective flags during the national anthem: Boerne girls’ basketball carried the Auburn flag, Brennan boys’ basketball held the Houston flag, Antonian boys’ team displayed the Duke flag, and Judson girls’ basketball showcased the Florida flag.

Ahead of the Auburn vs. Florida #FinalFour game, San Antonio basketball teams held the flags for all four schools. A nice touch to include the local community and notably Houston recruit Kingston Flemings holding the flag of his future school. 😃🏀 #SanAntonio #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/tyfqw5Bf5S — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) April 5, 2025

A special moment for Brennan’s Kingston Flemings, who signed with the Houston Cougars this past year, was getting to hold the team flag for his future school.

Antonian head coach Rudy Bernal shared his excitement for the honor before the ceremony while wearing his state championship rings from 2019 and 2021.

After the national anthem, each of the four teams exited the court and enjoyed the festivities of the Final Four.

