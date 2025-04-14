Ivan Demidov set for NHL debut with Montreal Canadiens

FILE - Ivan Demidov, center, poses, after being selected by the Montreal Canadiens during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The announcement was made by singer Celine Dion, right. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, file)

MONTREAL, QUE – Ivan Demidov is set to make his anticipated — and sooner-than-expected — NHL debut on Monday night.

The 19-year-old Russian forward is expected to take the Bell Centre ice when the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

“He has a unique blend of skill, hockey sense, deception,” general manager Kent Hughes said, highlighting Demidov’s ability to move laterally on the ice. “Let’s see how it is. He’s going to adjust to a different game of hockey here.”

Demidov was the No. 5 pick in last year's NHL draft. He led his Russian club, SKA Saint Petersburg, in scoring with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games this season, setting a Kontinental Hockey League record for under-20 players despite having inconsistent ice time.

Canadiens fans watched from afar while Demidov continued his impressive play in Russia. They’ve been buzzing with even more excitement since his arrival.

A large group of fans waited to greet him when he touched down on Canadian soil Thursday night at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson said the fervor surrounding Demidov's arrival has been crazy.

“It obviously shows how excited our fans are,” the 31-year-old Matheson said. “Social media kind of causes it to be way (bigger) than it could have ever been when I was growing up.”

The pressure is high, but Matheson said he has been reminding Demidov that it’s only a hockey game.

“It’s a great time to be a Habs fan,” Matheson said. “But for him I think it’s important to know that he doesn’t need to come in and be the savior.”

Demidov, who wasn’t expected to be made available to the media until after Monday’s game, skated on the right wing of Montreal’s third line alongside center Alex Newhook and winger Joel Armia at the morning skate. Coach Martin St. Louis said he also would join the team’s second power-play unit.

Demidov’s move to Montreal this season appeared highly improbable a week ago.

The slick forward had been expected to join the Canadiens in 2025-26, but he signed an entry-level contract last week after he was suddenly released by SKA more than a month before his KHL contract ran out.

Hughes, scout Nick Bobrov and special adviser Vincent Lecavalier drew criticism for visiting their prospect last December in Russia amid the country’s ongoing war in Ukraine, but the Canadiens GM believes that trip helped make the early signing possible.

“It’s always better to have established relationships, to have gotten the chance to meet them face-to-face instead of only over the phone,” Hughes said of meeting the SKA organization, including coach Roman Rotenberg.

At a midseason news conference on Jan. 8, Hughes downplayed the possibility that Demidov would join the Canadiens this season. So what changed?

“Two things: They were eliminated earlier than expected, and we have a chance to make the playoffs,” he said.

Hughes also said he didn’t ask for Demidov’s early release during his visit in December.

“If we left for Russia and upon arrival tried to ask for his release, I think, for me at least, I would’ve seen it from their side as disingenuous,” he said.

Demidov skated with the Canadiens’ extras Saturday morning at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, but watched that night’s game against the Maple Leafs from the press box.

His entry into the lineup comes at a key moment for Montreal.

The Canadiens (39-31-10) held the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 88 points — three more than the Columbus Blue Jackets with two games remaining for both teams — entering play Monday.

A win against the lowly Blackhawks (23-46-11) would secure their place in the playoffs and set up a first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

