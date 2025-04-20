Skip to main content
United States wins the women's ice hockey world championship final 4-3 in OT against Canada

Associated Press

Tags: Tessa Janecke, Sports
United States players celebrate winning the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Dominika Laskova of Czech Republic celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides third goal during the bronze medal match between Czech Republic and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Klara Peslarova of Czech Republic makes a save during the bronze medal match between Czech Republic and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Finland's Elli Suoranta, right, challenges Noemi Neubauerova of Czech Republic during the bronze medal match between Czech Republic and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Klara Peslarova of Czech Republic, left, makes a save during the bronze medal match between Czech Republic and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Finland's Jenniina Nylund, right, challenges Kristyna Kaltounkova of Czech Republic during the bronze medal match between Czech Republic and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canada players stand dejected after the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
United States' Tessa Janecke celebrates after scoring a sudden death goal in overtime during the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
United States players celebrate winning the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canada players stand dejected after the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
United states players celebrate with a trophy after the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
United States players celebrate winning the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
United States' Tessa Janecke celebrates after scoring a sudden death goal in overtime during the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
United States' Tessa Janecke scores a sucden death goal in overtime during the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Finland's players celebrate after winning the bronze medal match between Czech Republic and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Canada's Laura Stacey falls in front of United States' Laila Edwards amd goalkeeper Gwyneth Philips during the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Klara Peslarova of Czech Republic fails to make a save during the bronze medal match between Czech Republic and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Finland's celebrate after winning the bronze medal match between Czech Republic and Finland at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

United States players celebrate winning the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

CESKE BUDEJOVICE – Tessa Janecke scored the winner as the United States prevailed in overtime over defending champion Canada 4-3 to win the women’s ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Janecke struck with 2:54 left in overtime for the Americans to claim the 11th title at the worlds.

Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise scored a goal and had an assist, and Caroline Harvey also scored for the U.S.

“Shock and awe,” U.S. goalie Gwyneth Philips said after the drama. “I’m ecstatic.”

The U.S. cruised through the tournament, winning the preliminary group with four wins from four, including a 2-1 win over Canada, and eliminating Germany in the quarterfinals and Finland in the semifinals.

The 12-day, 10-nation tournament in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice represented the final major international tune-up before the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

Danielle Serdachny, Jennifer Gardiner and Sarah Fillier scored for Canada.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

