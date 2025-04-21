Scholar Athlete of the Week: Danielle Mena, Kennedy High School

SAN ANTONIO – Danielle Mena is the captain and a four-year member of the varsity softball team at Kennedy High School.

Mena was named First-Team All-District and was awarded the offensive player of the year in her junior season.

Mena is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society, and is a class officer. She performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank, Perales Elementary School and the Special Olympics.

Mena maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 30% of her class.

She plans to attend St. Mary’s University, where she will major in criminal justice and pursue a career as a lawyer.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories have been the laughter, the funny moments and the smiles with the teammates I made throughout the years.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“The advice for my underclassmen would be to not focus on the bad, not focus on the hard but to focus on the moment, be in the moment, live in the moment and to balance your work just to be organized with everything you do.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school, I plan to continue my academic career at St. Mary’s University and to study iI’ve criminal justice and pre-law to become a lawyer. It’s something i’ve always been passionate about since fifth grade. It’s been in my mind, it’s been in my thoughts and it’s been in my heart since then.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“My message for my parents and my coaches and teachers who have been through it all with me, is thank you and they really have been all my support and by my side through it all.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com