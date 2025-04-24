Golden State's Butler ruled out with pelvis contusion after fall on foul by Rockets' Thompson

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

HOUSTON – Golden State's Jimmy Butler has a pelvis contusion and won't return after taking a hard fall on a foul by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Butler was injured when Thompson was pushed into his legs as he jumped to try and grab a rebound. Both players crashed to the court in the collision, but Butler stayed down longer than Thompson.

Recommended Videos

He eventually got up and slowly walked to the other end of the court to shoot free throws. Butler made 1 of 2 and was soon taken out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room.

The team announced his injury and said that he wouldn't return.

Butler, who had three points and two rebounds before leaving, had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Golden State's 95-85 win in Game 1.

The Warriors also said that Brandin Podziemski was questionable to return after leaving in the first quarter with a stomach ailment. Coach Steve Kerr said before the game that he was struggling with a stomach problem because of something he ate.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba