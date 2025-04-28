Scholar Athlete of the Week: Miracle Gonzalez, Kennedy High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Miracle Gonzalez of Kennedy High School.

Gonzalez is a four-year starting pitcher on the varsity softball team. She was named First-Team All-District last season and Academic All-State all four years of high school.

She is the Interact Club’s vice president and the National Honor Society historian.

Gonzalez performs community service with the YMCA and the San Antonio Food Bank.

Gonzalez maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked sixth in her class.

She’ll also graduate with her associate’s degree and play collegiate softball for Arlington Baptist University, where she plans to become an early childhood education teacher.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Some of my favorite memories are the travels that we go on for our games. Just getting on the bus together, going off to other schools to go play the game that we love. Then, coming back the next day, putting everything together and what we need to work on.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“The advice I would give is don’t procrastinate, time management, and honestly, it’s all a mental game, so just keep going, tell yourself you can even when you think you can’t.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to Arlington Baptist University to continue to play softball and to get my education in elementary education. I want to teach kids to be the best versions of themselves.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to say thank you to my parents for always being there for me. To my dad for being my first coach and my mom for always supporting me through everything. For the coaches and teachers, thank you for motivating me.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com