Former UIW defensive lineman announces transfer to West Virginia

Grant, who played for the Cardinals in 2023 and 2024, will now compete in the Big 12 Conference

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Colorado linebacker Devin Grant (44) celebrates after overtime in an NCAA college football game against California in at Folsom Field, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A former University of the Incarnate Word defensive lineman said he is taking his talents to the famous country roads of West Virginia.

Earlier this week, Devin Grant announced his transfer to the Mountaineers in a post on X.

Grant suited up for the Cardinals for two seasons after spending his first two seasons at the University of Colorado.

In 2024, Grant totaled 31 tackles and recorded 8.5 sacks at UIW.

Grant was a three-star recruit who attended Antonian Prep High School. He appeared in the 2020 High School All-American Bowl at the Alamodome.

