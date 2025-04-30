Skip to main content
Dekalon Taylor transfers from UIW to Colorado

The former Cardinals running back rushed for 909 yards and 9 touchdowns last season

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – With the transfer portal fully open for college athletes to find their new home, the University of Incarnate Word running back Dekalon Taylor is moving to Colorado.

The now-former Cardinals running back announced on his social media this afternoon that he’s transferring to the University of Colorado to run for the Buffaloes and Head Coach Deion Sanders.

Taylor rushed for a career-best 909 yards and nine touchdowns last season, helping the Cardinals reach the FCS quarterfinals.

