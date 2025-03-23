Steele High School rusher commits to Texas A&M, ESPN says

Texas A&M reflective helmets sit on the field before the start of a NCAA college football against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

CIBOLO, Texas – A four-star rusher from Steele High School has committed to Texas A&M, according to ESPN.

Jonathan Hatton Jr., a 6-foot-1, 210-pound recruit from Cibolo, committed on Saturday, ESPN said.

Recommended Videos

“They’ve done some amazing things at Texas A&M and that school is just something I want to be a part of,” Hatton told ESPN. “The coaching staff is great. Between the coaches and the program, they’re only going to elevate from here.”

Hatton originally committed to the University of Oklahoma in his sophomore year in October 2023, but decommitted in December 2024.

Last fall, he rushed for 1,229 yards and 20 touchdowns in the state’s top high school classification.

In posts to X, Hatton announced several other offers he received, most recently from Louisiana State University, the University of Arkansas and the University of Colorado Boulder.

“I want to thank all of the coaches for taking the time to recruit and build relationships with me I truly appreciate all of you,” Hatton said, in part, in a post to X last week.

He is the third-ranked member of the Aggies' 2026 class, according to ESPN.

Read also: