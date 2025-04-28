Former SMU quarterback Keldric Luster transfers to Texas State University

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 31: Keldric Luster #6 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs runs with the ball during the second half against the Houston Christian Huskies at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Former three-star Southern Methodist University quarterback Keldric Luster is transferring to join the Texas State University Bobcats this fall, according to a report by On3 Sports on X.

Luster’s decision came after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday, April 24.

Recommended Videos

With a new face joining the Bobcats’ quarterback room, Luster will soon be a part of the puzzle of replacing last year’s starting quarterback, Jordan McCloud, who left for the NFL.

Luster will compete with redshirt freshman Brad Jackson, junior Holden Geriner, and senior Nate Yarnell for the starting position.

During his time at SMU, Luster saw limited action, completing three passes and rushing for 62 yards, according to ESPN.

A product of McKinney High School, he was rated a three-star prospect, finishing his high school career with 7,238 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns, 49 rushing touchdowns and 3,116 rushing yards.

Read also: