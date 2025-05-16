10-seed Texas Lutheran defeats UMass Boston 3-1 in NCAA Division III Softball Tournament opener

The No. 10 overall seed Texas Lutheran Bulldogs kicked off the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament with a 3-1 victory over UMass Boston in Ithaca, New York on Thursday.

A pivotal moment came from junior Serena Gonzalez, who delivered a game-changing two-run home run to secure the win.

With one runner on base, Gonzalez worked a full count before crushing a two-run shot, tying Hailey Padilla’s single-season home run record at Texas Lutheran with her 12th homer of the year.

The blast propelled the Bulldogs to a 3-1 lead, which they held onto for the victory.

Texas Lutheran now advances to face host Ithaca in the tournament’s second round. The matchup is set for tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.