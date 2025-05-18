Skip to main content
TLU offense explodes in win over Ithaca College Bombers

With the win, the Bulldogs are advancing to their third NCAA Super Regional in program history

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Texas Lutheran University, Seguin, Softball, NCAA Division III

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Texas Lutheran softball team had no problem playing on the road this weekend.

The Bulldogs made the more-than 1,750-mile trek to Ithaca, New York, but it didn’t appear to affect how they swung their bats.

Single-season home run leader Serena Gonzalez made some history against the Ithaca College Bombers in Saturday’s NCAA Division III regional final. Gonzalez’s two home runs on Saturday were the first multi-home run tournament game in school history.

The Bulldogs run-ruled Ithaca in the sixth inning with a 9-1 victory. Texas Lutheran is advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the third time in program history.

Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

