TLU offense explodes in win over Ithaca College Bombers

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Texas Lutheran softball team had no problem playing on the road this weekend.

The Bulldogs made the more-than 1,750-mile trek to Ithaca, New York, but it didn’t appear to affect how they swung their bats.

Single-season home run leader Serena Gonzalez made some history against the Ithaca College Bombers in Saturday’s NCAA Division III regional final. Gonzalez’s two home runs on Saturday were the first multi-home run tournament game in school history.

The Bulldogs run-ruled Ithaca in the sixth inning with a 9-1 victory. Texas Lutheran is advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the third time in program history.