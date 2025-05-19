Trinity advances to NCAA DIII baseball Super Regionals

MARSHALL, Texas – The No. 6 Trinity University baseball team (39-7) staged a thrilling comeback to defeat host East Texas Baptist University 7-4 in extra innings, securing their spot in the NCAA Division III Super Regionals.

The victory capped a hard-fought regional tournament and punched the Tigers’ ticket to the next round.

The win sets up a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) showdown against McMurry University in a best-of-three Super Regional series, with the first game scheduled for Friday.