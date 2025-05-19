Skip to main content
Haze icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Trinity advances to NCAA DIII baseball Super Regionals

Trinity, in a thrilling comeback, defeated host East Texas Baptist University

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Sports, Trinity University, College Baseball

MARSHALL, Texas – The No. 6 Trinity University baseball team (39-7) staged a thrilling comeback to defeat host East Texas Baptist University 7-4 in extra innings, securing their spot in the NCAA Division III Super Regionals.

The victory capped a hard-fought regional tournament and punched the Tigers’ ticket to the next round.

The win sets up a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) showdown against McMurry University in a best-of-three Super Regional series, with the first game scheduled for Friday.

Read more

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

KSAT DEALS