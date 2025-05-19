Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bennett Stine, Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bennett Stine of Central Catholic High School.

Stine is a four-year member and two-year captain of the varsity football team. He recently played in the San Antonio Sports All-Star game. He was named TAPPS 6A Second-Team All-District and Academic All-State.

Stine is a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, the Young Men’s Service League and is a school ambassador.

He also performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope, Hill Country Bread, Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels.

Stine maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Gonzaga University, majoring in business finance.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“(In) football season, we had a new coaching staff, and they made it really fun to play, with a whole new offense. I think that would have to be one of my favorite memories this year.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Stay focused in school, try to have fun at practice and have fun in school and make sure you get both done. Spend time at home after practice, take care of your business and do your homework.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school I plan to go to Gonzaga University and study business finance. I want to do that because I’ve always had a family that are all businessmen and just growing up with that family makes me want to continue that. Up there at Gonzaga, I just really want to go out of state.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank Coach Mangold and Coach O’Hara, they really made this year really fun. They brought me in, made me a leader in myself. I also want to thank my parents for bringing me to Central Catholic and continue their support of me.”