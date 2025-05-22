1-on-1 with Cowboys’ WR Jalen Tolbert on 2025 season with revamped wide receiver room

FRISCO, Texas – As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2025 NFL season, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is stepping into a new chapter with a bolstered receiving corps, headlined by the acquisition of George Pickens and star CeeDee Lamb.

Despite the heightened competition and a new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer, Tolbert is approaching the upcoming season with the same mindset that has defined his career: consistency, hard work and a focus on proving himself.

Tolbert, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Alabama, is coming off a breakout 2024 season where he posted career highs of 49 receptions, 610 yards, and seven touchdowns in 17 games, starting 15.

The trade for George Pickens, a dynamic playmaker, adds an explosive element to complement Lamb.

Veterans like Parris Campbell and young talents such as Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy round out the depth chart, creating a mix of experience and potential.

However, the departure of Brandin Cooks and the uncertainty surrounding KaVontae Turpin’s expiring contract leave questions around the depth chart.

Despite the added competition, Tolbert remains unfazed, approaching the season in the same fashion that fueled his 2024 breakout.

