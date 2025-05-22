Skip to main content
Clear icon
99º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

UTSA announces discounted tickets for Alamodome showdown against Texas State

The Roadrunners set their current attendance record of 56,743 fans in the Alamodome in 2011

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA Roadrunners want to break their attendance record at the Alamodome against Texas State this upcoming September.

The UTSA Athletics posted on X on Thursday morning that tickets for the Roadrunners showdown against Texas State are 35% off for 35 days.

Texas State dominated the last meeting between the Roadrunners and Bobcats, winning 49-10 in San Marcos.

The upcoming matchup offers an opportunity for the Roadrunners to show off their home-field advantage and pack the Alamodome.

UTSA set its current attendance record of 56,743 fans during the program’s inaugural game on Sept. 3, 2011, against Northeastern State.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS