UTSA announces discounted tickets for Alamodome showdown against Texas State

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA Roadrunners want to break their attendance record at the Alamodome against Texas State this upcoming September.

The UTSA Athletics posted on X on Thursday morning that tickets for the Roadrunners showdown against Texas State are 35% off for 35 days.

Pack the Alamodome and let's break the home attendance record on Sept. 6!



Tickets for the @UTSAFTBL vs. Texas State game are on sale now. They're 35% off for 35 days as a nod to the Battle for I-35. Get yours now!



🎟️ https://t.co/XRT68RMlL3#BirdsUp 🤙 #LetsGo210 pic.twitter.com/4XcIRHRvnI — UTSA Athletics (@UTSAAthletics) May 22, 2025

Texas State dominated the last meeting between the Roadrunners and Bobcats, winning 49-10 in San Marcos.

The upcoming matchup offers an opportunity for the Roadrunners to show off their home-field advantage and pack the Alamodome.

UTSA set its current attendance record of 56,743 fans during the program’s inaugural game on Sept. 3, 2011, against Northeastern State.