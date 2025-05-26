UTSA baseball earns first-ever at-large bid to NCAA regional in Austin

The 2025 UTSA Roadrunners earned an at-large bid to an NCAA regional on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO – After losing in last week’s conference tournament, the University of Texas at San Antonio baseball team learned its season will live to fight another day.

The Roadrunners earned an at-large bid Monday to the Austin regional of the 2025 NCAA Baseball Championship.

According to the university, this year’s at-large regional bid is UTSA’s first in program history. The Roadrunners qualified for the regional round in three previous instances as conference tournament champions: 1994, 2005 and 2013.

UTSA will be in a four-team pod at Austin’s UFCU Disch-Falk Field, where it will be hosted by the top seed in the region: the University of Texas. The Longhorns will face the No. 4 seed Houston Christian, who won the Southland Conference tournament outright, at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Roadrunners (44-13) will take on the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats at 6 p.m. Friday.

After beating Florida Atlantic in the American Athletic Conference tournament on Friday, Tulane defeated UTSA 6-3 on Saturday morning.

The winner of the Texas/Houston Christian game will meet the UTSA/Kansas State winner on Saturday.

Coincidentally, the Roadrunners have some experience facing two teams in this week’s Austin regional. UTSA beat the Longhorns 8-7 in a 12-inning affair on March 18 and ran away from Houston Christian in a 12-1 win on Feb. 25.

