Trinity baseball ready for College World Series run

SAN ANTONIO – After winning their NCAA Division III Super Regional against McMurry University this past weekend, the Trinity University baseball team advanced to the College Baseball World Series for the fourth time in program history.

KSAT Sports spoke with the Tigers during their Memorial Day afternoon practice and asked them how they plan to attack this next portion of the postseason.

The Trinity Tigers are looking to put another gold year sticker 🏆 on the wall in right field as they prepare for the @NCAADIII College Baseball World Series. 🐅⚾️ Hear what’s driven this team’s success on @ksatnews & @KsatSportsNow. @TrinityTigersB2 @TrinityUTigers #TigerPride pic.twitter.com/RmURRYIMRP — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 26, 2025

“Get into a real fight mentality, you know we talk about it all the time ... and just keep throwing punches,” said Head Coach Tim Scannell.

Senior catch Nicholas Lazzara said they have to have “a certain level of focus.”

“Just making sure that you’re not playing it too naive ... you want to treat it when you’re on the field just like it’s another baseball game, but this is more than that,” Lazzara said. “We’re playing for our school, we’re playing for San Antonio, we’re really playing for the guys that have played before us that helped build the foundation of this program to get it where it is right now.”

The Tigers will face Wisconsin-Whitewater to start their World Series schedule, a team they faced at the beginning of last season and split their four-game series.

Game one against Wisconsin-Whitewater is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Classic Park, home of the Lake County Captains, the High A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians in Eastlake, Ohio.

