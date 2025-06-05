UTSA baseball practice was focused on the task at hand — beating UCLA

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA baseball team was back on campus Wednesday afternoon, practicing for their best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series against the 15th-ranked UCLA Bruins.

When KSAT Sports spoke with the team during practice, freshman infielder and Boerne Champion High School alumnus Jordan Ballin said making school history as the first team ever to reach the super regional round hasn’t set in yet.

“It’s surreal, this is very exciting, I don’t think it’s really sunk in for anybody yet but at the end of the day we kind of just put it past us and we’re moving on to UCLA, so we’re blessed to be in the position that we’re in,” Ballin said.

Senior outfielder Mason Lytle has done some reflecting after returning from beating second-ranked Texas to win the Austin Regional tournament over the weekend.

“I was sitting in the shower the other day and was just like, wow, this really is two wins away from going to Omaha,” Lytle said. “That’s something you dream of as a kid, so the last 24 hours I have been sitting on it a lot like wow ... it’s there to grab.”

The Roadrunners’ first game of their three-game series with UCLA will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Jackie Robinson Field.

