Smithson Valley baseball chases historic state title at Dell Diamond, inspired by UTSA’s breakthrough run

San Antonio’s baseball scene has captured the nation by storm as the University of Texas at San Antonio and Smithson Valley High School find themselves on magical postseason runs.

This Friday, the Smithson Valley baseball team will compete at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, chasing their first-ever UIL Class 5A-Division I state championship against the Aledo Bearcats at 7 p.m.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Meanwhile, UTSA’s baseball team has earned national attention after stunning upsets over No. 2 Texas in the Austin Regional, advancing to a program-first Super Regional round.

The Rangers are brimming with confidence despite no prior state tournament experience and are drawing inspiration from UTSA’s historic run as San Antonio’s gems aim to make history.

Smithson Valley’s historic journey to state championship

Smithson Valley’s baseball team has reached the UIL Class 5A-DI state championship game for the first time in program history.

The Rangers secured their spot with a thrilling 2-0 sweep over Barbers Hill in the state semifinals at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi last week.

The semifinal sweep was a defining moment for the Rangers.

Smithson Valley showcased resilience, clutch hitting and defense, and pristine pitching across the best-of-three series.

In Game 1, senior Aiden Verette pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out eight and allowing six hits in a 4-0 win.

Game 2 saw Barbers Hill mount a late comeback attempt, but junior pitcher Jake Kirk and the Rangers’ defense held firm for a 4-3 victory.

Senior Blake Allen sparked the offense with a leadoff triple, and timely hitting from PK Moeller, along with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the sixth, sealed the win.

Despite none of the current players on head coach Chad Koehl’s roster having played at Dell Diamond, the team believes the venue feels similar to Whataburger Field, boosting their confidence for the championship stage.

Drawing inspiration from UTSA’s historic run

Smithson Valley is finding motivation in UTSA’s remarkable postseason performance.

The Roadrunners, showcasing a balanced attack and standout pitching from Zach Royse, defeated No. 2 Texas to reach the Super Regional round.

UTSA’s breakthrough mirrors the Rangers’ underdog mentality, as both San Antonio teams have defied expectations.

The parallel successes are fueling excitement across the city’s baseball community.

A shot at dual-state glory

Smithson Valley’s baseball team is chasing more than a championship — they’re pursuing history.

The school’s football team won the UIL Class 5A-DI state title in December 2024, defeating Highland Park 32-30, marking their first football championship.

A baseball title would make Smithson Valley the first San Antonio school to win UIL state championships in both sports in the same academic year.

The Rangers face a formidable opponent in Aledo, who swept McKinney North 4-0 and 6-0 in the other state semifinal.

Led by senior pitcher Devin Miller, a Cal State Fullerton commit, Aledo brings dominant pitching and an explosive offense that erupted for four runs in the sixth inning of their Game 2 win.

Still, Smithson Valley remains confident in their ability to compete by playing their brand of baseball.

A dream realized at Dell Diamond

Playing at Dell Diamond fulfills a lifelong dream for the Rangers, a venue synonymous with Texas high school baseball prestige.

This marks Smithson Valley’s fourth state baseball tournament appearance, with three coinciding with deep football runs, and the first championship game appearance.

As championship week unfolds, Smithson Valley is poised to make history.

Inspired by UTSA’s historic run and fueled by their memorable semifinal triumph, the Rangers are ready to take on Aledo under the Dell Diamond lights.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.