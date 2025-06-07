O’Connor alum Leighann Goode shines in Longhorns’ championship win

Texas' Leighann Goode celebrates a hit during the second game of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series finals against Texas Tech in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Texas Longhorns junior utility player Leighann Goode now has an NCAA softball national championship to go with her high school state championship.

The O’Connor High School alumna helped the Longhorns top the Texas Tech Red Raiders, two games to one, at the Women’s College World Series, securing the Longhorns’ first-ever softball national championship.

In the three-game championship series, Goode, who played shortstop during the finals, went 2-for-7 overall with four RBI and one run scored. In decisive Game 3, Goode smacked a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to help Texas jump out to a 5-0 advantage after one inning of play.

Back in 2022, Goode helped the O’Connor Panthers win their first-ever UIL Class 6A state championship.

Northside ISD took to Instagram to give the former NISD student-athlete a shoutout, saying, “From the fields of O’Connor to the national spotlight... what a moment! We’re so proud of you, Leighann!”

