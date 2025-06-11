Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp with full attendance, Parsons present amid contract talks

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys opened their mandatory minicamp at The Star in Frisco with all players present on Tuesday.

In recent years, contract negotiations with star players have led to holdouts deep into the summer — like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and newly retired and future Hall of Famer offensive lineman Zack Martin.

In 2024, Lamb missed all of training camp in Oxnard, but eventually inked a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, which includes a $38 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed.

Now, a year later, star edge rusher Micah Parsons faces a similar situation with no long-term deal agreed upon with the Cowboys’ front office.

Unlike teammates in years past and even Pittsburgh’s All-Pro edge T.J. Watt, who was absent for mandatory minicamp amid his own contract negotiations, Parsons was in attendance for mandatory minicamp and even stated he’ll be at training camp late July in Oxnard —regardless of if a deal is done or not.

“I’m pretty hopeful,” Parsons said of a deal getting done before training camp. “I’m still hanging tight, I understand it’s up to (Jerry Jones) and he gives the green light on everything, so hopefully something’s done by next month.”

Parsons said he’ll still be in Oxnard.

“I already have my house, it’s already set and done, so I’ll be in Oxnard, me, my kids, my family, so we’ll be there,” he said.

Parsons then said he’ll be out on the field in Oxnard, but if a deal still isn’t done, participating in practice is a different story.

“We’ll see, you know, time will tell,” he said.

Parsons was on the field and fully engaged with his defensive line unit, although Parsons himself didn’t actually participate in any of the drills.

It didn’t have anything to do with his contract negotiations — Parsons said he was dealing with back tightness after working out with cornerback Trevon Diggs on Monday.

“I just got some back tightness from training with (Diggs) yesterday and it’s just been kicking me in the butt,” he said. “Tre brings it out of me every time, so it’s going to be fun to keep training with that guy.”

Parsons’ presence, even if limited, meant a lot for a team trying to gel under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“That’s what it kind of comes down to,” Parsons said. (Jones) gives the green light, he’s the owner. He’s pretty much what it takes to get anything done anywhere around here. So, it’s up to him. But like I said, I’m going to keep playing football. I’m going to keep showing up and preparing like any other year.”

It’s widely understood within the NFL that the “business side” can impact the “on the field” side, making Schottenheimer appreciative of Parsons’ decision to stay involved with the team.

“It just shows you that he’s serious about what we’ve talked about, which is developing that leadership mentality, the mindset to be a guy that we can count on,” Schottenheimer said. “And not just the fourth quarter, when he’s got to make a big sack or get pressure on the quarterback, but just in general throughout the course of a week.”

Dallas’ mandatory minicamp will last two more days, serving as the last step in the offseason before the start of NFL Training Camp.

