Luis Patiño makes early impact with San Antonio Missions, reflects on rehab from Tommy John surgery

SAN ANTONIO – The San Diego Padres reunited with their former top prospect, right-handed pitcher Luis Patiño, in March of 2024 via waiver claim in the offseason and later re-signed the 25-year-old earlier this year on a minor-league contract.

Patiño was originally traded by the Padres to the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2020 as part of the deal for Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.

After his surgery in April of 2024, Patiño began throwing bullpen sessions in February of 2025 during spring training, marking steady progress in his recovery.

Before joining the Double-A San Antonio Missions, Patiño made a rehab start with Single-A Lake Elsinore in May, showing enough to earn a quick transfer to San Antonio.

In his debut with the Missions against Arkansas, he struck out four batters over a solid outing, contributing to a 4-2 victory.

Patiño’s rehab remains on track, with projections suggesting he could be ready for major league action by mid-2025.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with Patiño to check in with his rehabilitation, how he’s dealt with the grueling process and how he’s enjoying the Alamo City.