San Antonio’s Johnny Keefer to make U.S. Open debut, reflects on rapid ascension

Former Johnson High School golf standout Johnny Keefer is set to make his U.S. Open debut at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday.

“It’s crazy to say that it’s all happened, but it’s also such an opportunity and blessing,” he said.

Keefer has been nothing short of excellent in his debut professional golf season.

Less than a year removed from college, Keefer has made waves on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas — claiming his first professional victory at the 2025 Veritex Bank Championship in Texas with a bogey-free final-round 64, finishing at 30-under par.

His 13 top 10 finishes in 20 PGA Tour-sanctioned events have put the golf world on notice. Keefer currently ranks No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, positioning him for a potential PGA Tour card.

However, his breakout year still didn’t take away the shock of being invited to the 2025 PGA Championship — good for Keefer’s first-ever start in a major.

Keefer missed the cut at Quail Hollow Club, but said the experience helped him realize major championship golf— is just golf.

“I learned a lot,” said Keefer. “Major championship golf is very difficult and it’s a different beast compared to what I’m used to.”

“It’s about understanding that it’s just another golf tournament, maybe just a more difficult golf tournament, but I think I’m ready for it.”

Keefer secured his spot in the prestigious U.S. Open through a seven-man playoff at the Dallas qualifier, posting a 7-under 135 to claim the final berth.

For Keefer, this week is a chance to showcase his talent on one of golf’s biggest stages while representing his San Antonio roots.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with Keefer ahead of his U.S. Open debut.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Read also: