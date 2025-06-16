Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cameron Hughes, Brandeis High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cameron Hughes of Brandeis High School.

Hughes is a member of the varsity swim team and water polo teams. She earned First-Team Academic All-District every year of high school.

Hughes is the vice president of the National Honor Society, the Helping the Homeless Club and Opt for Action. She is also a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and is an AP Scholar with Distinction.

She earned a Valero Alamo Bowl Scholarship in her senior year. She maintains a 102.6 GPA and is ranked 16th in her class.

Hughes will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she plans to major in business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories are definitely on the aquatics team and within this class, I took called ISM. On the aquatics team, I built a lot of great friendships, and I learned the power of perseverance in having goals and staying focused towards those goals. I took this class called ISM, and through this class, I learned a lot of public speaking skills, and I also found my passion for business. I was able to mentor under a small business, and I really learned how much I enjoy being creative while being analytical in the business world.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“The best way I was able to balance academics and athletics was having goals in both aspects. Through having goals, I was able to take charge of my own path and really learn to balance my schedule, to stay focused towards what I want to accomplish and what I want to achieve.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school, I plan on attending the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. I’m really excited to hopefully major in finance and hope to pursue hospitality real estate while I’m still open-minded on exploring all realms of business at McCombs.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I’ve had a lot great teachers while at my time here at Brandeis and coaches and even my mentors. I really appreciate their support along the way, and I’ve learned so much from every one of them. They really helped me stay focused on my goals and really helped me navigate what I want to do in the future.”