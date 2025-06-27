Report: Texas State expected to finalize move to Pac-12 at Monday board meeting

SAN MARCOS, TX - AUGUST 31: Texas State Bobcats LB Mannie Nunnery (13) sets up for a play during game featuring the Lamar University Cardinals and the Texas State Bobcats on August 31, 2024 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Texas State reportedly is prepared to accept a bid to the Pac-12 Conference.

According to the Austin Sports Journal, the Pac-12 Conference formally extended a membership invitation to Texas State beginning in the fall of 2026.

The Texas State University System Board of Regents called a special meeting for 9:30 a.m. Monday where it is expected to vote on the invitation.

The Texas Open Meetings Act requires all government bodies, including University systems, to provide 72 hours of advance notice prior to any meeting.

By calling the meeting at 9:20 a.m. Friday, Texas State will satisfy this requirement.

Texas State must vote to leave the Sun Belt Conference before July 1, when the conference’s exit fee will double from $5 million to $10 million.

The Bobcats will become the eighth football member required for the Pac-12 to maintain status in the Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision.

Texas State will now belong to the same conference as Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State and Fresno State.

