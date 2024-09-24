UTSA Roadrunners to remain in American Athletic Conference despite interest from Pac-12

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Dalton Sturm (14) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio pledged its allegiance to the American Athletic Conference on Monday, reportedly turning down interest from the Pac-12.

The AAC announced on X (formerly Twitter) that UTSA, the University of Memphis, the University of South Florida, and Tulane University all decided to remain in the conference.

The post said the universities’ decisions to stay in the AAC are in their best interest.

We are the American Athletic Conference. pic.twitter.com/nuwCtF0dQz — The American (@American_Conf) September 23, 2024

“While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other,” the post said.

Memphis, USF, and Tulane received official offers to join the Pac-12 but turned them down.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, there was speculation that UTSA was next in line for a Pac-12 offer, but Monday’s announcement put aside those rumors.

UTSA joined the AAC in 2023 after being a member of Conference USA for 10 years.