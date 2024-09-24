95º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

UTSA Roadrunners to remain in American Athletic Conference despite interest from Pac-12

UTSA joined AAC in 2023 after being a part of Conference USA for 10 years

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: UTSA, AAC, College Sports
UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Dalton Sturm (14) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2024 by AP - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio pledged its allegiance to the American Athletic Conference on Monday, reportedly turning down interest from the Pac-12.

The AAC announced on X (formerly Twitter) that UTSA, the University of Memphis, the University of South Florida, and Tulane University all decided to remain in the conference.

Recommended Videos

The post said the universities’ decisions to stay in the AAC are in their best interest.

“While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other,” the post said.

Memphis, USF, and Tulane received official offers to join the Pac-12 but turned them down.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, there was speculation that UTSA was next in line for a Pac-12 offer, but Monday’s announcement put aside those rumors.

UTSA joined the AAC in 2023 after being a member of Conference USA for 10 years.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos